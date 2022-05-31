Diontae Johnson Back With Steelers: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Diontae Johnson is back with the team after skipping the beginning of OTAs.

Johnson's previous absence had some fans worried that he might be planning a holdout. A report emerged linking his lack of attendance to a push for a new contract, but Johnson denied it.

Whatever the reason was, it seems moot at this point now that Johnson is practicing with his teammates. Not surprisingly, Pittsburgh fans are pumped up.

Johnson has been a key contributor for each of his first three seasons, increasing his production every year.

In 2021, he led the Steelers with 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The onetime third-round pick is now heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and seems likely to secure a large payday down the line, either from the Steelers or another team.