Duck Hodges Sounds Off: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 15: Devlin Hodges #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the fourth quarter during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph made a telling remark about Ben Roethlisberger.

When asked about potentially mentoring Kenny Pickett this year, Rudolph revealed that he'll help him out as opposed to "being like someone else."

Steelers fans believe this is a direct shot at Roethlisberger, who wasn't exactly thrilled when the front office selected Rudolph in 2018.

"I was surprised when they took a quarterback, because I thought that maybe in the third-round, you know, you can get some really good football players that can help this team now," Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan . "And nothing against Mason. I think he’s a great football player. I don’t know him personally, but I’m sure he’s a great kid."

While it sounds like Rudolph wasn't a fan of Roethlisberger's leadership skills, former Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges has decided to take a different stance on this subject.

Hodges posted a photo of him celebrating with Roethlisberger on Twitter. Fans believe this was his way of calling out Rudolph.

"Looks like old Mason is just sour," one person said.

"This is hilarious," a fan tweeted. "Duck needs to stay in Pittsburgh get him on a local radio station or something."

Hodges went undrafted in 2019, but he played a significant role for the Steelers that year because Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending elbow injury. In six starts for the Steelers, Hodges completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Who do you believe is telling the truth here: Duck Hodges or Mason Rudolph?