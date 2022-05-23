Dwayne Haskins' Camp Releases Statement Following Today's Reports

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 26: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) before an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dwayne Haskins' agent and family have released a statement following today's reports about the circumstances surrounding the quarterback's tragic death.

Earlier today, Florida sports reporter Andy Slater reported that Haskins' BAC was .24 at the time of his death last month. Slater also said Haskins had been out drinking at a Miami nightclub where he got into a fight and was in the car with a woman when he ran out of gas.

Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while walking on the highway to find gas in the early morning hours of April 9. A new autopsy report also said the former first-round pick ingested ketamine in the hours before he died.

Tonight, Haskins' attorney Rick Ellsley issued a statement on behalf of Haskins' widow, Kalabrya. The release highlights Haskins' personal and professional accomplishments before asking for privacy.

"On behalf of Dwayne's wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work," the statement reads.

Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. He was in Florida for workouts with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates at the time of his death.

Our thoughts continue to be with Haskins' family and friends during this time.