Dwayne Haskins Has Officially Signed With A New Team

Well that didn’t take too long. Dwayne Haskins has been making the rounds with other teams for a few weeks now, but he finally has a contract for the 2021 season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a contract with Haskins. The announcement comes just hours after Haskins visited the team.

Haskins will presumably compete for the primary backup role with the Steelers if they keep him under contract through training camp. Finding a suitable backup for Ben Roethlisberger has proven a challenge these past few years.

But some might argue that Haskins isn’t quite an upgrade as a backup either. This past year he completed just 61.4-percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The #Steelers and QB Dwayne Haskins have now agreed to terms on a contract, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

Dwayne Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick by Washington in 2019 NFL Draft. But he didn’t win the starting job as a rookie, and didn’t see the field until midway through his rookie season. He went 2-5 with some flashes of greatness at times.

But the 2020 season saw everything crumble around him. On top of some pretty bad football on the field, Haskins’ off-the-field controversies landed him a spot in Ron Rivera’s doghouse before being cut several weeks ago.

It may take some time and development before Haskins is able to play to his potential. But if anyone can help him reach it, it’s Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

Do you approve of this move?