Dwayne Haskins Has Telling Comment About His Steelers Future

Last January, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year contract. Though he didn’t get the chance to showcase his skills this season, it sounds like he wants to stay in the Steel City.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday morning, Haskins revealed that he hasn’t had his exit meeting with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin yet. He did, however, meet with general manager Kevin Colbert.

Colbert apparently told Haskins that he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh next season.

“They’re giving me a chance to compete, a chance to start, and that’s all I can ask for,” Haskins told reporters on Wednesday.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on Zoom just now says he hasn't had his exit meeting with Mike Tomlin yet, but has talked to Kevin Colbert. pic.twitter.com/pAKAqTqT9J — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) January 19, 2022

In two seasons with the Washington Football Team, the former first-round pick had 2,804 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Haskins certainly has the talent to be a starter in the NFL. There have been questions in the past about his maturity, albeit there haven’t been any concerns about that in Pittsburgh thus far.

With the Ben Roethlisberger era finally coming to an end, the Steelers are in need of a long-term replacement at quarterback. Only time will tell if Haskins can fill that role.

Haskins won’t be the only quarterback in the running for the job this offseason. The Steelers could also give Mason Rudolph a shot, and we can’t rule out the possibility that the front office tries to add a quarterback via the trade market or draft.