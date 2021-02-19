Steelers GM Asked About Signing Dwayne Haskins

After being cut by the Washington Football Team before the end of the 2020 season, quarterback Dwayne Haskins landed on his feet with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a controversial move to say the least, given how Haskins’ time with Washington ended.

But in a recent interview with the Steelers’ official website, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was excited to have Haskins on the roster. He revealed that he had a high grade for Haskins in 2019 and even hinted that he might have drafted Haskins had Washington not gotten him first.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can do with us,” Colbert said. “It didn’t work out for him in Washington. We had high grades on Dwayne coming out of Ohio State. He got picked a lot higher than we were able to make that decision and it didn’t work. He’s a young, talented quarterback that we’re anxious to see what he can do once he gets here and gets working with us.”

The Steelers signed Haskins to a reserve/future contract on January 21. The risk for Pittsburgh is minimal other than the added media scrutiny. But given what we’ve seen for the past two years, there will be a lot of it.

Dwayne Haskins set records as a sophomore at Ohio State in 2018, winning a Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl before going to the NFL Draft. The Washington Football Team drafted him No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but did not give him the starting job.

Haskins went 2-5 as a rookie and only narrowly beat out Alex Smith for the starting job before the 2020 season. But head coach Ron Rivera benched him for poor performance, and a controversial off-the-field incident resulted in his release.

Haskins has completed 60.1-percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career games.

Perhaps Mike Tomlin can succeed where Washington failed. At the very least, Haskins stands to learn a lot from Ben Roethlisberger.

Will Dwayne Haskins start any games for the Steelers next season?