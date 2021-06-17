Dwayne Haskins Has Honest Reaction To Being Released By Washington

Washington thought it found its franchise quarterback when it selected Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, his tenure in the nation’s capital didn’t even last two full seasons.

Haskins was cut toward the end of the 2020 regular season. It was an abrupt ending to his time with Washington, but it wasn’t too surprising since there were several reports about him not meeting the team’s standards off the field.

Luckily for Haskins, he’s been given a fresh start in Pittsburgh. While this could be the change of scenery he needed, the reality is he won’t be able to escape questions about his past.

On Thursday afternoon, Haskins discussed how things ended in Washington. He admit that he wasn’t shocked when the team decided to release him.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I was surprised,” Haskins said, via NFL.com. “It’s just a part of the business. Wasn’t necessarily the people that, you know, were brought in by the new coaching staff and understanding that this is a business and realizing that as the season went on that things weren’t going the way that we both wanted it to.

“Just grateful for the opportunity Washington gave me, but it wasn’t completely surprising, but it was also definitely unfortunate to be able to be released the way that I was.” Haskins is hopeful that he can revitalize his career with the Steelers. But first, he wants to prove that he’s 100 percent committed to the game. “Just coming here to Pittsburgh, I just wanted to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates how much I love football.” This will be a make-or-break year for Haskins. If he can show major improvement, on and off the field, he should have a place in the league.