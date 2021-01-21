Dwayne Haskins Reportedly Picked Steelers Over 1 Other Team

On Thursday afternoon, former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins found a new home after being released by the Washington Football Team.

Haskins signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was ready for a new start with a new franchise, as evidenced by his latest social media post.

After signing his new deal, Haskins took to Twitter with a message for his fans about his new jersey number. “3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work,” Haskins said.

Pittsburgh wasn’t the only team interested in Haskins, though. Last week he met with the Carolina Panthers – who are in search of a new franchise quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins chose to join the Steelers over signing with the Panthers.

Dwayne Haskins had an opportunity to sign with the Steelers or the Panthers, whom he recently visited, per source. Once he visited Pittsburgh today, both parties were expected to get something done. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2021

When he was coming out of Ohio State, draft analysts suggested the Steelers would be the perfect fit for Haskins. Pittsburgh decided to use its first-round pick on defense, though, trading up to draft linebacker Devin Bush.

Now, the Steelers get to see what Haskins can do for the team – at a very reduced price.

Haskins left Ohio State following one of the best seasons ever for a college football quarterback. He tossed 50 touchdowns in his final season, but failed to find the same success at the NFL level.

Now he’ll have the chance to learn from one of the best in future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.