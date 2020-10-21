It certainly doesn’t looked like Ron Rivera has quarterback Dwayne Haskins in his long term plans for the Washington Football Team. The former Ohio State star was benched earlier this season, with just 10 starts under his belt. A former Pittsburgh Steelers great thinks his franchise should considering making a move for Haskins.

Haskins hasn’t been overly impressive early in his NFL career, especially compared to guys like Kyler Murray and this year’s rookie class, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. It should be mentioned that he is just 23 years old, and only had one year as a college starter under his belt. We’ve seen other quarterbacks take their lumps early on and develop into good players.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Jerome Bettis is still a fan of Haskins, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. If Washington is effectively done with him, The Bus thinks that the Steelers should trade for him as a potential heir to Ben Roethlisberger.

“If I was in the Steeler brass I would give a long, hard look at a young quarterback that has the ability to be really special,” Bettis said during his WPXI radio show this week. He believed the former first rounder has “raw talent” that is worth a look.

Jerome Bettis on Dwayne Haskins: “If I was in the Steeler brass I would give a long, hard look at a young quarterback that has the ability to be really special.” https://t.co/wrIM4cFDBI — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2020

Haskins has been the subject of some trade rumors, since his benching. The Washington Football Team has replaced him with Kyle Allen in the starting lineup, while veteran Alex Smith has also played. Haskins fell from first to third on the team’s depth chart.

The young quarterback has been the subject of trade rumors, in a move that would be pretty reminiscent of the one the Arizona Cardinals made with Josh Rosen after it elected to draft Murray.

Bettis isn’t the first person to propose the Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Dwayne Haskins. Bleacher Report‘s Maurice Moton named it an ideal landing spot for him in a recent article. Depending on what the asking price is, it certainly isn’t a bad idea, as the Steelers do need to figure out their post-Big Ben plans at the position.

