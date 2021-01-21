Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins has been without an NFL team since being released a month ago. But while it may be a while before he gets a new contract, at least one team is willing to give him a look.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Haskins is slated for a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers today. Rapoport suggested that Haskins might be valuable to the Steelers for “QB depth and upside.”

The Steelers aren’t the only team that have given Haskins a look since his controversial release from Washington in December. Haskins has also visited the Carolina Panthers, a team that also has some issues at the QB position.

In seven games for Washington this year, Haskins completed 61.4-percent of his passes with five touchdowns and seven picks. He went 1-5 as a starter.

Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins has a visit with the #Steelers today, sources say. Some potential QB depth and upside. The free agent and ex-first round pick also recently visited the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

Washington drafted Haskins No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a historic career at Ohio State. But after a few flashes as a rookie, his starting role in 2020 under new head coach Ron Rivera wasn’t guaranteed.

Unfortunately for Haskins, he soon played himself out of the starting job. He only got it back in December due to injuries in the QBs room. But wins were hard to come by and his off-the-field behavior didn’t sit well with Rivera.

Haskins was released after Week 16, ending his run in Washington after less than two years.

Should the Steelers give Dwayne Haskins a shot?