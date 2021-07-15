Look: Dwayne Haskins Posts Message After Wife’s Arrest

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, wife of Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas back on July 3. She was charged with a domestic violence charge after allegedly striking her husband.

Per the arrest report, police responded to a call from the Cosmopolitan at around 2:30 a.m. Blood and part of a tooth was reportedly found in the room. Haskins reportedly told hotel security that his wife punched him and cut his lip open after an argument, and said “I want her out of my room.”

She faces a charge of felony domestic violence with substantial bodily harm, and is due in court on Aug. 3.

Dwayne Haskins has not yet opened up about the incident, but based on his social media activity, he is downplaying what happened and supporting his wife. On his Instagram story, he posted this, lyrics from Drake’s song “9” with it playing in the background.

Waking up to see that Dwayne Haskins posted what must be some completely random, coincidental Drake lyrics on Instagram. In all seriousness, hope dude is in a good place mentally. Handled a lot of tough questions pretty well last month at minicamp. pic.twitter.com/SLYMe1ZQTD — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 15, 2021

Two story posts later, he makes more direct reference to the incident: “I appreciate the concern… However I have all of my teeth. Don’t believe everything you read. Peace ✌🏾”

As many have noted, Dwayne Haskins posted this set of photos with Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins just three days ago, less than two weeks after the alleged incident happened.

Hopefully this indicates that, whatever went down, they’re moving past it as a couple.

We’ll have more as it comes out.