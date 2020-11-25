Eric Ebron Pinpoints Why Steelers Players Are So Upset

Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced the postponement of Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The decision came after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens organization. Baltimore running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram were two of seven players who have tested positive.

Just before the news was announced by the NFL, several Steelers players voiced displeasure with the league’s decision. Most notably, Steelers tight end Eric Ebron called the postponement “bulls**t.”

Later Wednesday afternoon, Ebron offered a little more explanation for why he was so unhappy with the postponement. NFL analyst Warren Sharp said the Steelers “keep getting screwed” by the NFL in regard to postponed games.

“The Steelers keep getting screwed by the NFL while teams they are in direct competition with in the AFC (Titans & Ravens) get massively boosted. Meanwhile San Francisco is forced to play without half their roster. We know the season is crazy but at least try to make it fair, NFL,” Sharp said.

Ebron responded with a bullseye emoji, meaning Sharp was right on the mark with his comments.

In the end, the NFL made the decision it did and both the Steelers and Ravens will have to be ready to play on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unfortunate the Steelers have had two games postponed, but playing a season in a pandemic was always going to be a challenge.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off at 1:15 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon on NBC.