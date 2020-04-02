Eric Ebron Shares His No. 1 ‘Goal’ With The Steelers

Eric Ebron is going to try and become “best friends” with veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger this season.

The 6-foot-4 tight end made the massive decision to sign with the Steelers this offseason after two years in Indianapolis. Ebron seems to only be scratching the surface in regards to potential – Pittsburgh is hoping for a massive season from the six-year NFL tight end.

Ebron’s decision to sign with the Steelers came down to one reason – the opportunity to play with Roethlisberger. This season, the tight end’s goal is be the veteran QB’s “best friend.” That’s not a bad way to try and build chemistry ahead of the 2020 season.

The veteran Roethlisberger is set to return this season after missing the 2019 season with a shoulder injury. Ebron could be in for a big year as he’s set to play with the best QB of his six-year NFL career. The Steelers tight end has a few goals ahead of the upcoming season:

“I want to understand his language, his view, his vocal point,” Ebron said of Roethlisberger, via NFL.com. “. . . We’ll have a lot of fun.”

In six years, Ebron’s caught 283 passes for 3,195 yards and 27 touchdowns.

His most productive year came in 2018. Ebron had 66 receptions for 750 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns for the Colts that season.

Playing alongside Roethlisberger could help Ebron have his best season yet in 2020.