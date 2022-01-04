Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
It was a triumphant high note after what’s been a puzzling few years for Roethlisberger and the Steelers as a whole. Andrews couldn’t help but get emotional while watching the game.
“Ok. Now I’m emotional,” Andrews said on Twitter. “This is special.”
Erin Andrews began her work at ESPN the same year Ben Roethlisberger entered the NFL: 2004. She’s seen all of Big Ben’s ups and downs throughout his illustrious career.
Even Roethlisberger himself couldn’t help but get emotional following Monday night’s game.
“This is home,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. “I was born in Ohio, but I live here, and I’ll always be here. These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will. I’ve always said they’re the best fans in all of sports, and I’ll stick by that until the day I die.
“To see all the signs and jerseys and towels, and to hear them cheer for me coming out of the tunnel, all that stuff, I don’t know that I’ll ever put it into words. I wish I could bottle it and have it forever. But I will in here and in my mind.”
The work isn’t done just yet. The Steelers still have a chance to get into the postseason, but they’ll need some help.
At the very least, Roethlisberger and the Steelers have to beat Ravens next Sunday to have a chance at a playoff berth.