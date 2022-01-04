Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

It was a triumphant high note after what’s been a puzzling few years for Roethlisberger and the Steelers as a whole. Andrews couldn’t help but get emotional while watching the game.

“Ok. Now I’m emotional,” Andrews said on Twitter. “This is special.”

Erin Andrews began her work at ESPN the same year Ben Roethlisberger entered the NFL: 2004. She’s seen all of Big Ben’s ups and downs throughout his illustrious career.

Even Roethlisberger himself couldn’t help but get emotional following Monday night’s game.