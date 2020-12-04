ESPN Analyst Doesn’t Think Steelers Will Win A Playoff Game This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers could wind up going 16-0 this season, and it still wouldn’t be enough to satisfy the team’s doubters.

Big Ben and the Steelers have more doubters than believers these days, despite going 11-0 to start the season. Winning this many games without losing isn’t a fluke, especially in the NFL.

Yes, Pittsburgh’s schedule hasn’t been too daunting up to his point (the team’s best wins coming against Cleveland and Tennessee). But that shouldn’t take away from the fact the Steelers haven’t lost a game. They’re just the 12th team in the NFL’s Super Bowl era to start the season 11-0 – five of those teams wound up winning the Super Bowl.

ESPN analyst Bart Scott has major doubts about the Steelers, though. So much so, Scott thinks Pittsburgh won’t even win a playoff game when the time comes.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this Steelers team and all their flaws are one and done,” Scott said on ESPN’s Get Up! on Friday.

The hate directed toward the Steelers is getting a bit absurd. There’s no point in rushing to any playoff conclusions just yet. The Steelers may have flaws, but those same flaws haven’t prevented them from winning every game this season.

The same people hating on the Steelers this season are the same who hated on the 49ers last season when they started the season 8-0. We all know what happened from there as San Francisco went on to win the NFC before falling to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is on track to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoff pictures, as long as the team doesn’t fall apart these last few games.

That No. 1 seed could prove crucial for a veteran team like the Steelers, which would then get an extra bye to start the playoffs.