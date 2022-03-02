ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick Interviewing For Vacant GM Role At Combine

Over the past few years, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick hasn’t shied away from showing interest in an executive role in the NFL. Although there’s nothing guaranteed, this could be the year that he lands that dream job.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed Riddick at the NFL Combine this week for their general manager vacancy.

Last month, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport mentioned Riddick as a potential candidate to become the next general manager of the Steelers. Clearly, he remains on the team’s radar.

Riddick has been an excellent analyst for ESPN, but he wants the challenge of running an NFL team.

“I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t. ESPN knows that,” Riddick said during an appearance on ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast’ last year, via Barrett Media. “They know it and I talk to them about it. That’s why those avenues have been explored like they were last year and then we’ll see what happens in the next month or two this year.”

Riddick isn’t the only intriguing candidate in the running for the Steelers’ job opening.

Over the weekend, the Steelers announced that they conducted interviews with Joe Hortiz of the Baltimore Ravens, Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers, and Andy Weidl of the Philadelphia Eagles.