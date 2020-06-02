ESPN Analyst Weighs In On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future In Pittsburgh

It’s setting up to be a big year for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger set to return from injury. Can Big Ben lead the Steelers to another Super Bowl?

There’s no doubt Pittsburgh’s roster is capable of making a Super Bowl run. The Steelers’ defense is one of the best units in all of football. On the offensive side of the ball, as long as Big Ben performs at the level he’s capable of, Pittsburgh’s offense should put up plenty of points on the scoreboard.

But if the Steelers hope to win one more Super Bowl with Big Ben under center, they’ll need to out-duel the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark isn’t sure Pittsburgh is capable of dethroning the 2019 Super Bowl champs.

Not to mention, the Steelers now have to face a division that features Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. For now, Clark thinks the Steelers will be a good team this upcoming season, but isn’t sure they’ll be good enough to win the AFC.

“I don’t want to say no. It’s a maybe,” Clark said in regards to whether or not Big Ben can win another Super Bowl, via 247Sports. “. . . The only problem is, there’s a guy in his own division named Lamar Jackson who has the Baltimore Ravens, and they’re stacked top to bottom. Can they beat them? Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback in Kansas City. . . . It may not be that the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t good enough to get to a Super Bowl. It may just be the people they have to face to get there are just slightly better.”

Roethlisberger needs to have an MVP-like season to take down both Mahomes and Jackson.

The big question is can he perform at the high level he’ll need to at 38-years-old?

The Steelers could be one of the surprise teams in the NFL this upcoming season.