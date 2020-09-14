ESPN Computer Predicts Tonight’s Giants-Steelers Game

Monday Night Football is back. The first MNF broadcasts of the 2020 season are on tap for tonight, starting with Giants-Steelers from New Jersey.

The major story line in this matchup is the return of Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben missed almost all of last season with an elbow injury, but the 38-year-old star says he feels like his old self.

On the opposite side, the New York Giants have had the worst record in the NFL over the last three seasons, but there is hope their fortune could be changing under first-year head coach Joe Judge. During his first training camp, Judge has been running a tight ship. We’ll see if any of that pays off tonight.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the game. Not shockingly, it favors the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has a 60.9 percent chance of winning, according to the Football Power Index.

These two teams last met in 2016, with the Steelers winning at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh also beat the Giants the last time these storied franchises faced off at MetLife Stadium in 2012.

The Giants will be looking for their first victory over the Black and Gold since 2008. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Titans-Broncos will follow in the nightcap.