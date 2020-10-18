ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Browns vs. Steelers

One of the most heated rivalries in the NFL gets renewed today as the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers boast a 4-0 record thanks to convincing wins over the Giants, Broncos, Texans and Eagles. Granted, all of those teams have losing records right now. But with Ben Roethlisberger healthy, the Steelers offense is showing off the kind of firepower that made them a force to be reckoned with in 2018.

The Browns are off to one of their best starts in years, maintaining a 4-1 record. Star QB Baker Mayfield is thriving under head coach Kevin Stefanski, showing far more efficiency with this ball than he did last year. The offense is one of the best in the league, scoring at least 32 points in each of their four wins.

Whether it’s a high-scoring or low-scoring game though, these two teams always leave something extra on the field. Last year’s incident with Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph will surely be on everyone’s minds.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Browns-Steelers game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Pittsburgh has the advantage in this game. The computer model gives the Steelers a 57.0-percent chance to win Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Both teams are prone to giving up a ton of points while responding with points of their own. We could be looking at a high-octane shootout between two elite offenses.

The Browns-Steelers game will be played at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.