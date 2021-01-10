ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Steelers vs. Browns

We’re capping off NFL Wild Card weekend tonight with a classic rivalry game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Tonight has been a long time coming for the Browns and their fans. The last time Cleveland made the playoffs was 18 years ago–when they also played the Steelers.

Pittsburgh won that Wild Card matchup back in January 2003, and will look to do the same on Sunday, one week after the Browns beat a shorthanded Steelers team to clinch a playoff berth. The Steelers are 2-0 against Cleveland all-time in the postseason, with the first victory coming following the 1994 season.

As you can tell, there’s a lot of history between these two franchises. There’s going to be plenty of bad blood on the field as well.

ESPN has released its final prediction for tonight’s game. The computer favors the Steelers at home.

Pittsburgh has a 67.9 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s FPI.

Steelers-Browns will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday night on NBC.

If Pittsburgh wins, they will face the Buffalo Bills next weekend. If Cleveland wins, they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs.