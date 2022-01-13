ESPN Names Worst Starting Quarterback In NFL Playoffs

It’s nearly impossible to win a Super Bowl in today’s NFL without a great quarterback. With that said, ESPN has ranked every starting quarterback in this year’s playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are at the top of the list, which obviously isn’t a huge surprise. On the flip side, Ben Roethlisberger is at the bottom of ESPN’s rankings.

Despite the fact that Roethlisberger has ample experience in the playoffs, ESPN isn’t very confidence in his current abilities.

“At this point, Roethlisberger is a shell of his former self, with his team reaching the postseason in spite of – rather than because of – him,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote. “He ranked 25th in both QBR and average net yards per attempt, and 28th in CPOE. He is clearly the worst starting QB in the postseason.”

More borderline Big Ben libel this morning. @espn claims he’s the worst starting QB in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/5ca4gFUcUl — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 13, 2022

The Steelers will certainly have their backs against the wall this weekend when they take on the Chiefs, and Roethlisberger knows that.

“We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the No. 1 team, I know they’re not the No. 1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football,” Roethlisberger said when asked about his mindset for Wild Card Weekend. “…We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun.”

We’ll find out on Sunday if Roethlisberger has another vintage performance left in him.