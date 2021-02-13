ESPN Ranks The “Best Fits” For Former Texans Star J.J. Watt

For the first time in his NFL career, J.J. Watt has the opportunity to choose where he wants to play. On Friday afternoon, the Houston Texans released the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt actually asked the Texans for his release, as he provided some information on the news in an emotional farewell to the Texans’ fan base.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release,” Watt said in a video. “We have mutually agreed to part ways at this time.”

Even though Watt wants to take the weekend before he starts fielding calls from suitors, it’s never too early to discuss potential fits for the future Hall of Famer.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently ranked the best landing spots for Watt. At the top of the list are the Pittsburgh Steelers, which makes sense since they’re the odds-on favorite to sign him.

Also included in the top five landing spots for Watt are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Watt is no longer the MVP candidate he once was during his career, but he’s still a productive pass rusher that provides a ton of leadership to any locker room.

This past season, Watt had 52 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He should be a savvy addition to any title-contending roster this offseason.