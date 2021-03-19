JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there was a “secret suitor” in the mix that was willing to offer more money than the Steelers did.

Smith-Schuster is coming back to Pittsburgh for at least one more year. The star wideout inked a one year-deal worth $8 million with the Steelers on Friday, per multiple reports. He accepted less money than other reported offers to stay in Pittsburgh, including one offer from a “secret suitor.”

“JuJu Smith-Schuster also turned down more money on a multi-year deal from the Eagles than he took to return to the Steelers, per source,” Schefty tweeted on Friday. “The Eagles were a secret suitor. But Smith-Schuster loved Pittsburgh and its fans too much to leave.”

According to Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles were the secret suitor trying to land Smith-Schuster. The Eagles offered him a multi-year deal that included better money than he accepted from the Steelers.

In the end, Smith-Schuster wanted to stay home. The Eagles, meanwhile, are left looking for other available free-agent receivers.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been awfully quiet during this free-agency period, to no surprise. But they clearly wanted to land JuJu Smith-Schuster, who’s more than capable of becoming a superstar.

Smith-Schuster turning the Eagles down for less money in Pittsburgh is telling. It reveals how players feel about Philadelphia’s organization, which is in total disarray. It also goes to show how Smith-Schuster feels about the Steelers. The star wideout clearly feels like Pittsburgh is home.