ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Brutally Honest Comment On Steelers’ Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the more fascinating teams in the NFL at the moment.

They’re 7-7-1 and have a realistic shot at both the AFC North and a wildcard spot, but at the same time, they likely need to retool their roster.

They got embarrassed by the Chiefs on Sunday and lost by 26 (36-10) as nothing went right on both sides of the ball.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky made an appearance on Monday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show and gave an honest take about where the team stands. Let’s just say he’s not high on them.

“They’re not getting into the playoffs. They’re not a contender. They’re just a team that doesn’t have a bright future,” Orlovsky said.

Orlovsky also thinks that the team is going to have to draft a quarterback in the first round since Ben Roethlisberger is likely set to retire after the season.

"This is probably one of the better coaching jobs of Mike Tomlin's career.. the Steelers are gonna have to draft a QB in the first round" ~@danorlovsky7#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/5r8zzedM7H — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 27, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh uses its first-rounder on a quarterback considering this class is weaker than in years past. One prospect who is worth taking in that round is Kenny Pickett, but it’s unknown if he would fall to the Steelers.

Either way, the Steelers have a lot to do this offseason. The offensive line hasn’t panned out, the offense can’t score, the defense can’t stop the run, and they look unprepared at the start of every game.

For now, though, Pittsburgh’s next contest will be against Cleveland next Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.