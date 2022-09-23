Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kenny Pickett After Browns-Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-2 on the season Thursday night, dropping a divisional game to the Cleveland Browns. Following the loss, the NFL world started calling for Kenny Pickett to start.

Pittsburgh selected Pickett with the 20th pick in this year's draft. In the preseason, the Pitt product completed 29-of-36 pass attempts for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite how well Pickett performed in the preseason, the Steelers named Mitch Trubisky their starting quarterback for the regular season.

In the first three weeks of the season, Trubisky has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 569 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He hasn't been terrible by any means, but the Steelers need more juice at the position.

Although a quarterback change isn't imminent at this time, there are plenty of people wondering if Mike Tomlin will start Pickett in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Tomlin wants to "stick" with Trubisky for the entire season. Things can change though if the Steelers continue to struggle on offense.

Pickett, 24, will have to make sure he's ready for whenever that moment comes.