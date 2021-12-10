Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Steelers Tonight

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of fringe playoff teams looking for a big win.

Unfortunately for the fans watching at home, only one team decided to show up. Minnesota consistently found massive gaps in the Steelers defensive front, gashing the team for lengthy gains.

Star running back Dalvin Cook racked up 153 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. The Vikings as a team averaged nearly 10 yards per carry for a total of 176 yards.

Fans of the Steelers were stunned by the team’s first half performance.

“This might be the worst I’ve seen the Steelers run defense look in a decade,” said Steelers analyst Brett Kollmann.

“No resistance at all. Steelers should be ashamed. Worst run defense in the NFL,” fellow Steelers analyst Andrew Fillipponi said.

“Steelers’ run defense is atrocious. I mean maybe the worst in the NFL,” another Steelers writer said.

It’s safe to say Steelers fans aren’t thrilled with their team’s performance in the first half. There wasn’t a lot to be excited about as the Steelers were gashed through the air and on the ground for 30 minutes.

A 23-point lead for the Vikings seems insurmountable at this point.