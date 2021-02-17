On Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert gave a blunt assessment of Ben Roethlisberger’s future with the organization.

As a general manager, Colbert needs to stay neutral to build the best team possible. He can’t get attached to players just because of what they have done for the organization in the past.

Colbert made that abundantly clear on Wednesday afternoon with his comments about Roethlisberger. “As we sit here today, Ben Roethlisberger is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Colbert told the media this afternoon.

It’s a very honest comment from Colbert on a player who brought two Super Bowls to the city of Pittsburgh. Of course, fans have heard this kind of comment before – and everyone shared the same thought.

Before the 2019 NFL draft, Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim said “Josh Rosen is our quarterback.” Not long later, the team drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick and traded Rosen.

Arizona Cardinals: “Rosen is our quarterback” https://t.co/sOUxYlyTTH — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 17, 2021

It’s difficult to compare the two situations. The Cardinals were very clearly not sold on Josh Rosen as the team’s starting quarterback after a tough rookie season.

They were also in the position to take the best quarterback in that draft with the No. 1 overall pick.

Pittsburgh won’t have the luxury of drafting a quarterback early. The Steelers hold the No. 24 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and every quarterback worth taking in the first round will be long gone by then.

Will Big Ben be back next season?