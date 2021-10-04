Former NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Steelers

After beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost three in a row. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a major reason why.

Big Ben has thrown four interceptions in the last three weeks, and generally just does not look even close to the player he has been throughout his Hall of Fame career. It might behoove Pittsburgh to replace him at some point soon.

The problem is, the Steelers really don’t have any good alternative options. Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs are Roethlisberger’s backups, and none inspire much confidence.

Andrew Brandt, a former Packers executive, summed up Pittsburgh’s dilemma succinctly with one tweet this evening.

“Packers have taken a ton of heat, both 15 years ago and one year ago, for drafting a QB before they need a QB. The Steelers are Exhibit A as to why you need that succession plan before it’s too late,” Brandt wrote. “The very worst time to find a QB is when you need a QB.”

Harsh, but fair. You can bet the Steelers will be looking to add a quarterback this offseason, whether through free agency or the draft.

In the meantime, they will probably just keep rolling with Big Ben, and praying for a renaissance that’s unlikely to come.