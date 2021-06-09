Former NFL GM Has Rough Prediction For Steelers

After the brutal finish the Pittsburgh Steelers had to their 2020 season, many people are pretty down on them heading into this season. But one former NFL general manager recently made a prediction Steelers fans will probably hate.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst and former general manager Mike Tannenbaum declared that the Steelers will finished last in the AFC North this year. His reasoning is that the Steelers have “the worst quarterback in that division” with Ben Roethlisberger.

“(The Steelers) are going to be last (in the AFC North) because they have the worst QB in that division,” Tannenbaum said.

Naturally, people quickly descended on Tannenbaum’s hot take. One Twitter detective noted that Tannenbaum made the exact same prediction in 2020. The end result was a 12-4 record and an AFC North title.

.@RealTannenbaum is picking the Steelers to finish last in their division this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/KDvnrcPnFL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 9, 2021

That isn’t to say that there’s no chance the Pittsburgh Steelers regress in 2020. Longtime star center Maurkice Pouncey retired, starting RB James Conner and OLB Bud Dupree both left in free agency, and Ben Roethlisberger will be 39.

The Steelers’ season won’t necessarily live or die on Ben Roethlisberger’s arm. Their defense is still projected to be elite, and the addition of rookie RB Najee Harris should allow them to move the ball without Big Ben having to play the hero every game.

Nevertheless, the AFC North is expected to be hyper-competitive this year. 9-8 or even 10-7 might not be a good enough record for a top-two finish.

Where in the AFC North standings do you predict the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish?