Former NFL GM Names ‘Perfect’ Team For JuJu Smith-Schuster

With no tag forthcoming for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, he’ll be a free agent when the new league year begins in just over 72 hours. But while a number of NFL teams are expected to be interested in his services, one former NFL GM believes he knows the perfect fit.

Appearing on SportsCenter this weekend, ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum argued that the Houston Texans would be an “absolutely perfect fit.” Tannenbaum argued that the impending departure of Texans wideout Will Fuller combined with their need for a young receiver could make it work. Though he also believes that the market for Smith-Schuster won’t be as good as people think.

“I think he would be absolutely perfect for the Houston Texans,” Tannenbaum said. “They’re gonna lose Will Fuller, someone they didn’t franchise. They’re also gonna need a young wide receiver on their roster. I don’t think his market is gonna be as good as maybe he thinks. Interestingly, he had 97 catches but he only averaged 8.57 yards per catch. So even though we don’t know about their quarterback situation he would really help them.”

The Texans are certainly an interesting choice this time of year given the alleged chaos in their front office. The open trade demand from Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson probably doesn’t help their sales pitch to free agents either.

Smith-Schuster, for his part, has made it clear he wants to remain a Steeler. But the interest doesn’t seem to be mutual.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He’s two years removed from his last 1,000-yard season – a 111-catch, 1,426-yard and seven-TD year that earned him a Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

But between inconsistency on the field and a difficult salary cap situation, the Steelers seem willing to let him walk.

Smith-Schuster might wind up getting the biggest contract in free agency when all is said and done.

Maybe it will be the Houston Texans who give it to him.