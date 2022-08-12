Former NFL Player Makes Prediction For Steelers QB Battle

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three legitimate quarterbacks competing for the starting gig. Only one can win the job. However, there's a belief Mike Tomlin could play musical chairs at the position this upcoming season.

With that being said, veteran Mitchell Trubisky is expected to win the starting position with Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett serving as backups. But it may only be a matter of time before Tomlin goes with the rookie.

Former NFL player Chris Canty predicts Tomlin and the Steelers will eventually turn to Pickett at some point, maybe even this upcoming season.

"Mitch Trubisky may be the starter early on, but let's be clear, he's just the pace car until Kenny Pickett gets up to speed. ... Mitch Trubisky will give way to Kenny Pickett being the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh," said Canty.



Kenny Pickett will one day be the Steelers' starting quarterback, but the good news is he doesn't have to be right away.

Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph can run the show until Pickett is ready to go. That could be by Week 8. It could be in 2023. Either way, the starting quarterback position will one day be his.

Trubisky, meanwhile, is expected to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1.