Former NFL Player Rips Ben Roethlisberger For What He Said

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former longtime NFL wide receiver James Jones was taken aback by Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about Tom Brady.

On a recent episode of "Footbahlin" podcast, Roethlisberger said Brady "didn't look like he wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

This take didn't sit well with Jones, who ripped into Roethlisberger during Wednesday's episode of "First Things First" on FS1.

"I wish I was sitting there watching the game with Big Ben because I would've said, 'Big Ben, shut up!'" Jones said, via MSN. "Because if there's anything we know about Tom Brady, Tom Brady's gonna give you everything he's got. If he didn't care, he wouldn't be yelling at his linemen, dropping all those F-bombs and all of that. And for Big Ben to say that - you are the king of looking like you don't care out there.

“Every time you get hit — every time something goes bad — your body language is the worst out there. I’ve seen it with my own two eyes on the same field competing against you. For him to say this about Tom Brady knowing that …. it ain’t about the passion that Tom Brady plays with. So for Big Ben to say that, that’s crazy.”

Brady was clearly frustrated during the loss to Pittsburgh, and as Jones said, he took some of that out on his offensive line on the sideline.

If Brady truly doesn't feel like playing though, he has a funny way of showing it.

The 45-year-old quarterback assured reporters Thursday that there are "no retirement plans" in his future.