Former NFL Star Names Landing Spot For Cam Newton

Cam Newton is still on the market – the former NFL MVP’s free agency is taking a bit longer than expected. Though, that may not be his fault given the current global health circumstances.

The quarantine orders have caused a massive issue for free agents hoping to meet with teams this off-season. And with the 2020 NFL Draft less than a week away, teams may look to the draft before going after a veteran free-agent QB.

While Newton waits to hear from teams in the market for a quarterback, analysts are starting to weigh in as to where the free agent could end up. Former NFL star Roddy White thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers would be the ideal landing spot for the former Panthers QB.

White even believes the “Steelers would win another Super Bowl” if Newton teamed up with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

The Steelers need to get Cam Newton. Mason they know can’t play and Ben been injured and his status is up in the air. Mike Tomlin and Cam would be great together for the next 7 years and the Steelers would win another Super Bowl — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) April 17, 2020

Guaranteeing Newton would deliver Pittsburgh a Super Bowl is a bit of a stretch. But it isn’t a stretch to suggest Tomlin signing the former NFL MVP is a bad idea.

Big Ben has limited playing time left – and it’s pretty clear Mason Rudolph isn’t a long-term solution.

Newton may be past his peak, but he still has plenty left in the tank, potentially providing a team a quality starter for the next few years.