Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers community received tough news when a beloved former player passed away.

Carlton Haselrig, a former offensive lineman for the team, passed away this week, according to a report from Joe Rutter of Trib Live. He was 54 years old.

Initial report suggest Haselrig died of natural causes, though a cause of death has not been determined yet. The former Steelers great battled drug and alcohol issues during his time with the team.

Haselrig was a star wrestler in college. He was a six-time NCAA wrestling champion – the only athlete with that distinction – during his time at Pitt-Johnstown.

Although he competed as the Division II level, he was eligible to wrestle in the Division I tournament after winning the Division II title during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He went on to win the Division I title during those seasons as well.

Former Steeler OL (and 6-time NCAA wrestling champion) Carlton Haselrig passed away this AM following lengthy battle w/health issues. Story upcoming. — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 22, 2020

Although he had never played football in college, the Steelers selected Haselrig in the 12th-round of the 1989 NFL draft.

After playing around with where to line Haselrig up, Pittsburgh eventually settled on the offensive line. That moved paid off as the former standout wrestler became a stalwart on the Steelers o-line.

He took home Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors after a dominant season in 1992. He eventually played for the New York Jets before retiring and starting a career in mixed martial arts.

Our thoughts are with the Haselrig family.