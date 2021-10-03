Former Referee Reacts To Packers vs. Steelers Controversy

There was a very controversial moment in today’s Packers–Steelers game as a blocked field goal that would have gone for a Steelers touchdown was called back due to a penalty.

The ruling was ultimately that a Steelers player was offsides and could not be reviewed. But upon reviewing it on himself, former NFL referee and current CBS analyst Gene Steratore gave his insight.

Taking to Twitter, Steratore said that there probably shouldn’t have been a foul on the play. He explained that unless the Steelers were explicitly lined up in the neutral zone, it appeared that the Steelers player moved simultaneously with the Packers lineman. In that situation, no foul should have been called.

“Certain infractions are easier to see from the field-level, but from the angles that I’ve seen of the field goal in #PITvsGB: Unless the @Steelers were lined up in the neutral zone, the players move simultaneously with the snap which would mean no foul,” Steratore tweeted.

Had the play counted, the Steelers would have taken the lead in what had been a 14-10 game favoring the Packers. Instead, the Packers extended their lead to 17-10 just before halftime with a field goal, taking all of the momentum with them.

Plays like that can completely change the momentum of a game. The Packers took full advantage, scoring 10 unanswered points on their first two drives of the second half.

Pittsburgh will really be kicking themselves whenever they watch the film on this game.

The Steelers-Packers game is being played on CBS.