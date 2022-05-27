Former Steelers Executive Reportedly Close To Signing With New Team

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' recent changes to their front office have left pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt in an interesting situation. He could, in theory, stick with the team or pursue another opportunity elsewhere.

Well, according to Geoff Mosher, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to add Hunt to their scouting department.

Hunt interviewed with the Eagles earlier this year. He met with general manager Howie Roseman for a front-office role.

A deal between Hunt and the Eagles hasn't been finalized at this time.

Hunt was considered a strong option for the Steelers' general manager vacancy. The job ultimately went to Omar Khan.

As for the Eagles, they made notable changes to their scouting department once the NFL Draft came to an end.

In addition to parting ways with director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, the Eagles dismissed player personnel executive T.J. McCreight, southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen and scouting assistant Evan Pritt.

Hunt would be a nice addition to the Eagles' revamped scouting department.