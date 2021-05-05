Former Steelers Player Appears To Take Shot At JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken a lot of heat during his NFL career for how he behaves on social media. And that may have resulted in a parting shot from a former teammate.

In a recent interview, former Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, now with the Baltimore Ravens, seemingly took a shot at Smith-Schuster. Villanueva was explaining that he prefers playing for a run-first offense, and then gave some interesting reasons why.

“It’s not as fun for WRs b/c they’re not getting all the catches,” Villanueva said. “They’re making the TikToks and they’re having fun on their social media.

The TikTok reference is a fairly obvious reference to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s love of the social media video platform. He got a lot of criticism this past year for using the app before, during or after games.

Shot at JuJu? Alejandro Villanueva was explaining why it's better to play for a run-first team like the Ravens. "It’s not as fun for WRs b/c they’re not getting all the catches, they’re making the Tik Toks and they’re having fun on their social media." pic.twitter.com/drsT4zGEP8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 5, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s play on the field has often justified his use of social media. But at times, celebrating in the locker room and reportedly demanding more catches can be a detriment to his career.

As he recently revealed in an interview with The Spun, he was close to leaving the Steelers and joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps the Steelers’ initial reluctance to bring him back had something to do with that.

It will be interesting to see in future years if other former Steelers bring up similar complaints about JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Does Alejandro Villanueva have a point here?