Former Steelers Player Has Blunt Message For Chase Claypool

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool became the latest Steelers player to find himself in hot water based on a perceived shot at the Cleveland Browns. The 22-year-old took a jab at his AFC North rivals after Cleveland upended Pittsburgh in Sunday’s Wild Card match-up.

“You know a bad loss, but um… The Browns are going to get clapped next week,” Claypool said on Monday via his Instagram Live.

The off-handed comment sent Cleveland fans into a frenzy on Twitter. But it also outraged a former Steelers player. ESPN analyst an former Pittsburgh safety Ryan Clark didn’t approve of Claypool’s comments after he heard them. He decided to send a message to the Steelers rookie wide receiver on Twitter.

“I’m so tired of this new breed… What does it matter if they beat you though. Shut up man,” Clark tweeted on Monday afternoon.

I’m so tired of this new breed… What does it matter if they beat you though. Shut up man. https://t.co/Xmh8U9rLbV — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 11, 2021

Although Claypool’s comments certainly seemed harmless, they couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The rookie wide receiver decided to mention the Browns less than 24 hours after Cleveland smacked Pittsburgh in a critical playoff game. The Browns defense baffled Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, forcing five turnovers and scoring a touchdown in the 48-37 victory. Baker Mayfield led Cleveland to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter as the playoff-starved Browns finally brought home a postseason win to their loyal fanbase.

Claypool wasn’t the reason the Steelers went by the wayside on Sunday. The 22-year-old wideout caught five passes for 59 yards and two scores during the comeback effort, but it was too little, too late for Pittsburgh. Claypool closed his impressive rookie season in style, but couldn’t do everything on the field this weekend.

The Browns will head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Divisional round of the playoffs. Although Claypool doesn’t have faith in Cleveland to get it done, the Browns might have one more magical performance left.