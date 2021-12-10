Former Steelers Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Chase Claypool

With not much time left on the clock and his team needing a touchdown to keep the game alive, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was caught celebrating a first down reception instead of running the football back to the line of scrimmage.

It’s not an exaggeration to say Claypool’s antics cost the Steelers at least a few more seconds. They ultimately lost by a final score of 36-28.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had a blunt assessment of Claypool’s actions against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Chase Claypool is as mentally and emotionally underdeveloped as he is physically overdeveloped,” Clark said. “This is a dude who has all the things you need from a physical standpoint to be a superstar wide receiver. He has a remedial-level understanding of what it is to be a football player, of what it is to be a good teammate, of what it is to be a winner.”

Clark wasn’t done discussing Claypool’s mental errors on Get Up. The former Steelers safety went a step further with his analysis, saying Claypool’s selfishness is costing his team.

“He only cares about himself! And that self-centeredness is part of what’s bringing the Pittsburgh Steelers team and organization down.”

Claypool was asked about his late-game celebration during Thursday night’s press conference.

“Definitely gotta be better,” Claypool said, via Yahoo Sports. “I got tackled near the hash, did my little first-down point and went to hand the ball to the ref. He had just got there. So, even if I got right up and looked for him, he wasn’t there. He ran down the field to come get the ball. The ball got knocked out of my hands. That’s what cost us time. But I definitely do have to be better. I knew the situation.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin benched Claypool earlier in the game due to an unsportsmanlike penalty. Clearly, Claypool didn’t learn anything from his previous mistake.