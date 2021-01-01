The Spun

Former Steelers Player Not Happy With Browns’ Captain Decision

Myles Garrett swings at Mason Rudolph with the QB's helmet.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns announced defensive end Myles Garrett will be the team’s captain this weekend.

Of course, that wouldn’t normally generate headlines. However, the decision comes a the Browns are gearing up to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers – who will be starting Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

During the 2019 season, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and hit him with it. Garrett received a six-game suspension for the infraction and the bad blood has been boiling between these two teams ever since.

That’s why the decision to make Garrett a captain for this game made headlines. Former Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster wasn’t too happy with the decision.

“Real cute with what the frowns coach doing with [Myles Garrett] going out for the coin toss lol. I’m sure he’s been added to the ‘Mike Tomlin got you fired’ list now. Give it time,” Foster said.

As for the actual game, Cleveland needs a win over Pittsburgh to clinch a spot in the playoffs. With the Steelers resting starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger – and a bevy of other starters – that should be a relatively simple task.

However, this is a Browns team that just lost to the New York Jets last weekend so anything is possible.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.


