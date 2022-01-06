Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.

The latest to offer up his thoughts on the bizarre scene was former Pittsburgh linebacker Willie Colon.

An old Steelers teammate of Brown’s, Colon explained that what he’s seen from Brown in recent years is unfamiliar.

“For me, AB hits a little different because I watched the kid show up with an ‘Even Stevens’ haircut and a bag full of everything he ever owned” Colon said on “The Ryen Russilo Podcast” this week. “I know he was a young father at the time and I remember playing with AB’s kids in the locker room.”

“When I left the Steelers, and I saw him kind of turn into this guy and the rumblings I heard from the locker room, the things and the antics. It was like ‘Man, that’s not the kid, I knew. That’s not the kid I grew to love.’

“And now AB is – I don’t know what happened. And some may say he was that kind of guy in college. Well, I didn’t know him in college. I knew him in his early Pittsburgh days and I loved him.”

“The AB that I see today, that’s not the AB who I grew to love.” — @willcolon66 Super Bowl champ Willie Colon spoke with @ryenarussillo about the changes he’s seen from Antonio Brown on the latest #RussilloPod. pic.twitter.com/D3uAqLQRWi — The Ringer (@ringer) January 6, 2022

Colon continued, saying that he wants to be empathetic to the issues Brown may be dealing with. However, he didn’t want to excuse the receiver’s actions.

“I want the best for AB man,” Colon proceeded. “I want the AB that I grew to love to come back. I want the AB, who when I used to look at him, who had such an extreme passion for football and loved being around the locker room and loved being around the game. I want that guy to come back.

“I don’t know this guy… The AB that I see today, that’s not the guy I grew to love.”

Brown remains a member of the Buccaneers as of Wednesday, but it’s been reported that the team planning to part ways with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Earlier this afternoon, Tampa Bay listed the 33-year-old receiver on its first Week 18 injury report as out with a personal issue.