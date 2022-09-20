Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game agains the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week.

During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh.

As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not ideal to say the least.

Hoge said that Canada's scheme in the run game may present more problems for the Steelers than the opposing team.

"This is probably the only running game that I have been confused,” Hoge said. “I don’t know that he threatens the box. He adds more people to the box, and he puts more people in bad spots in the running game. Some of his motions they bring people in, and like the jet stuff isn’t affecting anybody. You’re pulling someone from the back end and now you’ve got more people in there than you even wanted. Schematically, there is some stuff that doesn’t make sense with it."

Canada has been with the Steelers since the 2020 season. He was the team's quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021.

It's still really early in the season, but Pittsburgh fans are running out of patience with Canada.

If Canada can't get the offense back on track sooner than later, the Steelers will need to consider some changes to their approach.