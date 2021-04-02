Of all the players to suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the years, Martavis Bryant will always be one of the biggest what-ifs. Believe it or not, the former star wideout is still playing football, just not in the NFL.

Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2018, signed a new contract with Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League this week. The former Steelers and Raiders wideout seems to be excited about the opportunity.

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season,” Bryant said in a statement, via NFL writer Ben Volin.” I look forward to contributing anyway I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them.”

Bryant is doing everything he can to keep his football career alive. The NFL suspended him in 2018 after repeatedly violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant has since applied for reinstatement into the NFL, but the league has not moved forward with the process.

Former NFL receiver Martavis Bryant, who last played in 2018 for the Raiders, signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League pic.twitter.com/BT9uZMjBcm — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 1, 2021

Martavis Bryant played four seasons in the NFL, where he spent three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Raiders.

During that time, he totaled 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Clemson alum should shine in the Indoor Football League, where it appears he’ll split time. He also has a future in the Canadian Football League after signing with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this year.