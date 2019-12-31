Former Steelers Wide Receiver Trashes Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown went on Twitter to throw shade at former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster. As you’d expect, it didn’t sit well with many former and current Steelers.

Brown’s tenure in Pittsburgh ended on horrible terms. He burnt basically every bridge on his way out, including his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

After the season ended in 2018, Brown blamed Smith-Schuster for costing the Steelers a chance to make the playoffs. Even though the former USC wideout had a costly fumble toward the end of the year, it’s quite unfair to blame all the team’s shortcomings on one play.

Smith-Schuster hasn’t responded to Brown’s recent comments, but former Steelers wideout Nate Washington wasted little time firing back at the former Pro Bowler.

Washington went as far as to say “I bet the jugs machine don’t even wanna throw to that boy!”

Check it out:

AB lost alllllllll respect‼️You talkin bout JuJu like he get into beef! Boy like playing video games! Take yo lost childhood, no real friends ass on! Boys pull the weakest moves when they sit in the dark. I bet the jugs machine don’t even wanna throw to that boy! #HellaWeak — Nate Washington (@nwash85) December 31, 2019

This past year has been an emotional ride for Brown, who forced himself off two teams. His tenure in New England was supposed to be his saving grace, but it ended after a week due to sexual misconduct allegations.

New Orleans worked out Brown last week to see where he’s currently at. However, it doesn’t sound like he’ll return to the gridiron anytime soon.

Since the former All-Pro wideout has plenty of free time, it would be shocking if he doesn’t respond to Washington on social media.