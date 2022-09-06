Franco Harris Getting Number Retired: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Moments ago, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II made a "special announcement." The franchise will retire Franco Harris' No. 32 this season.

Harris' number will be retired at halftime of the Steelers' Week 16 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The timing of this decision is no coincidence. This season will mark the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Back in 1972, Harris came up with a miraculous catch against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round. It was dubbed the Immaculate Reception because of the way Harris caught the ball and how much time was left on the clock when the play was made.

Steelers fans love that Harris will be honored when the team hosts the Raiders.

"Nah that’s cold," one fan tweeted. "50th year anniversary of the greatest play ever, playing against that same exact team, getting ur number retired at halftime of that game. On national tv."

"Very fitting day for it," another fan wrote.

Harris is one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Steelers. He finished his career with four Super Bowl rings and plenty of individual accolades.

The crowd on Dec. 24 should be amped up for Harris' halftime ceremony.