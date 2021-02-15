Photo: Genie Bouchard Officially Dating An NFL Quarterback

Genie Bouchard is officially off the dating market.

The 26-year-old Canadian tennis star has been pretty open about her dating history on social media over the years. She even went on a date with a guy who made a bet with her over Twitter during the Super Bowl.

Social media dates appear to be over for now, though.

Bouchard is officially off the market, as she’s dating an NFL quarterback. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph went Instagram official with Bouchard on Valentine’s Day. The happy couple appeared to take a trip somewhere warm.

“My Valentine,” Rudolph wrote on Instagram.

Bouchard and Rudolph were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to Instagram posts. The couple appeared to enjoy some time in the sun.

TMZ Sports reported back in the fall that Bouchard and Rudolph had been hanging out:

Call this a new kind of love-love for tennis star Genie Bouchard … TMZ Sports has confirmed she’s now dating Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph!!! A source close to the couple tells us the two began a romantic fling recently … and have gotten pretty serious. In fact, 26-year-old Genie was just spotted at a fancy restaurant in Pittsburgh this week … posting a pic of her at the place with the caption, “Pitt stop.”

Rudolph, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.