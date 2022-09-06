George Pickens Starting Week 1: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was one of the stars of the summer around the NFL.

Pickens impressed so much that he earned himself a starting role. The Georgia product is one of three first-string wideouts for the Steelers, along with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

The buzz surrounding Pickens and what he might be able to accomplish at this level has been building steadily over the last month-plus.

Him starting this weekend has done nothing but make it even more intense.

Pickens returned from a torn ACL to appear in four games for Georgia's national championship team last season. He hauled in five receptions for 107 yards.

In his career with the Bulldogs, Pickens logged 90 catches for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. His physical gifts enticed the Steelers to use a second-round draft pick on him in April.

We'll see how he looks in his debut against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.