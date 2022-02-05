The Spun

Giants Reportedly Asked To Interview Top Steelers Assistant

A general view of MetLife Stadium during a Giants game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view during a game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

Patrick Graham’s decision to join the Las Vegas Raiders has left the New York Giants with an opening at defensive coordinator. Fortunately for the G-Men, there are plenty of intriguing options on the market.

One of those options is Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have requested permission to interview Austin.

However, there’s no guarantee the Steelers will grant the Giants permission to interview Austin. That’s because he’s one of the finalists for their own opening at defensive coordinator.

In fact, Austin is currently the favorite to replace former Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

Austin has experience as a defensive play-caller. He was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 2017, and had a brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

Even if the Giants can’t get an interview with Austin, they have two meetings set for this weekend.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai will interview with the Giants.

The Giants could also reach out to former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

