Giants Reportedly Asked To Interview Top Steelers Assistant

Patrick Graham’s decision to join the Las Vegas Raiders has left the New York Giants with an opening at defensive coordinator. Fortunately for the G-Men, there are plenty of intriguing options on the market.

One of those options is Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have requested permission to interview Austin.

However, there’s no guarantee the Steelers will grant the Giants permission to interview Austin. That’s because he’s one of the finalists for their own opening at defensive coordinator.

In fact, Austin is currently the favorite to replace former Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

Giants requested permission to interview Steelers’ Sr. defensive asst/secondary coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator job, per source. It’s uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Austin has experience as a defensive play-caller. He was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 2017, and had a brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

Even if the Giants can’t get an interview with Austin, they have two meetings set for this weekend.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai will interview with the Giants.

The Giants could also reach out to former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.