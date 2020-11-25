Here’s What Mike Tomlin Told Steelers Before Game Was Postponed

For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to change their schedule because their opponent is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Pittsburgh was supposed to host Baltimore on Thanksgiving, but that game has been postponed to Sunday. Before the news was made official, Steelers players went on Twitter to voice their frustrations with the league’s decision.

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason,” JuJu Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter.

We finally know why Steelers players are upset they won’t be playing on Thanksgiving. According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, the team was going to be off until next Wednesday to make up for losing its bye week earlier this season.

Mike Tomlin can no longer rest his players until next Wednesday because now he has to use the next few days to prepare for a game on Sunday.

Mike Tomlin had told his players they’d play the #Ravens tomorrow and then be off till Wednesday, making up for the fact that their first “bye” was only three days. You think the #Steelers were annoyed when the #Titans outbreak affected things? Just wait… https://t.co/zctINtcz5y — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 25, 2020

The Steelers have managed to weather the storm pretty well this season. After all, they’re the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

At some point though the lack of time off could hurt the Steelers. Tomlin was hoping to avoid that nightmare scenario by giving his players a miniature bye week, but the Ravens’ situation obviously threw a wrench into his plans.