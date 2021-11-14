Just moments ago, we received breaking news out Pittsburgh regarding Ben Roethlisberger.

The veteran quarterback will not play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He’s a late scratch after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The good news is Roethlisberger is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning his return could be quicker than anticipated. Because he’s vaccinated, the veteran quarterback has a chance to play next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Roethlisberger isn’t experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, all he needs is two negative tests within a 24-hour period to return.

Ben Roethlisberger is OUT vs. Lions.

To return, as a vaccinated player:

-if asymptomatic, test negative twice within a 24-hour period

-if symptomatic, test negative twice in 24 hours if symptom-free for 48 hours

-OR if he continues to test positive, he can return after 10 days — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 14, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger joined Dan Patrick for an interview earlier this week.

During his appearance, he revealed he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show Last week, Ben Roethlisberger confirmed he is vaccinated. Still keeps him out of tomorrow's game but leaves door open for his return Week 11 against the Chargers. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/SDAbniHrYN — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

The latest Ben Roethlisberger news comes in the midst of the Aaron Rodgers fiasco.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback missed Week 9 after testing positive. He, of course, isn’t vaccinated. He led some to believe he was all the way back in August when he told reporters he’s fully “immunized.”

Rodgers missed the Packers-Chiefs game, as a result. Green Bay lost 13-7.

Luckily for the Steelers, they take on the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday. They should be able to squeak out a win with Mason Rudolph under center. He has plenty of experience and has won games before.

The Steelers, meanwhile, await Roethlisberger’s return, which could come as soon as next week against the Chargers.